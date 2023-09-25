LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Five schools in Arkansas have received national recognition for providing inclusive sports and activities for students with and without intellectual disabilities.

Special Olympics Arkansas announced that Beebe High School, Wooster Elementary & Greenbrier High School, Bryant Elementary School and McDermott Elementary School in Little Rock are being recognized as Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools.

“We are so proud of these five schools for being recognized as a UCS 2023 National Banner School. Through their commitment to Unified Champions Schools, they are ensuring their students understand the importance of inclusion and acceptance,” Special Olympics Arkansas CEO Terri Weir said. “This will continue to positively impact communities for a lifetime.”

Officials with Special Olympics Arkansas said the schools met 10 national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy and respect. The standards included students with and without disabilities training and competing as teammates and being involved in whole school engagement.

Beebe High School

Bryant Elementary School

Greenbrier High School

McDermott Elementary School (Little Rock)

Wooster Elementary School (Greenbrier)

More than 70 schools are currently participating in Unified Champion Schools programming in Arkansas and officials said that Unified Champion Schools aims to expand to 10,000 schools by the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

For more information on Special Olympics Arkansas, visit SpecialOlympicsArkansas.org.