JONESBORO, Ark. – Arkansas State University officials have appointed a new chancellor.

University officials announced Monday that Dr. Todd Shields will serve as the new man in charge beginning in mid-August.

ASU System President Dr. Charles L. Welch supported the appointment, noting Shields’ vision for the university as “exciting” and “transformational.”

“I believe that the hiring of Todd Shields will prove to be a truly transformational moment for our university,” Welch said. “Dr. Shields outlined an exciting vision for our university in areas of community engagement and development, fundraising, academic programming and research.”

Shields expressed his excitement to take over the new role and fulfill the university’s mission alongside his family.

“After seeing the many opportunities, new relationships, and potential partnerships in Jonesboro, northeast Arkansas, and across the university, we are eager to help serve the campus, the community, expand collaborations, and help Arkansas State University grow into an even brighter future,” Shields said.

School leaders noted that Shields has made previous contributions to the University of Arkansas system with Fulbright College in Fayetteville. He has also worked as the associate dean of the President William Jefferson Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock.

School leaders said Shields will be introduced on campus later this month.