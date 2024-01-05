LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State University trustees have voted to honor an outgoing president as the search begins for a new university head.

The trustees voted in a special meeting Friday to designate outgoing president Chuck Welch as ASU President Emeritus. Welch announced his resignation on Nov. 14 after serving the university for 13 years.

Welch, who holds a doctorate of education degree, has accepted a position as the president and chief executive officer of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

Robin Myers, who retired in July after 11 years as chancellor of ASU-Mountain Home, will serve as ASU interim president.

The ASU system announced at a Friday reception honoring Welch the creation of the Charles L. Welch Presidental Scholars Program. The program will honor students transferring from an ASU two-year institution to a four-year ASU university and will include monetary awards.

Chair of the trustees’ search process, Price Gardner of Little Rock, said a contract had been made with a search firm to find the university’s next president. The plan is to have a candidate selected by May for a July 1 start.

