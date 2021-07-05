Arkansas students receiving SNAP assistance seeing new benefits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Additional financial assistance is now available for eligible students receiving SNAP benefits across Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Education and Department of Human Services have announced federal approval to provide the new benefits.

The benefits are available for students whose schools were closed or virtual because of COVID-19 and were participating in the free or reduced lunch program.

“Pandemic EBT benefits are for school children who qualify for the free and reduced lunch program based on schools’ virtual attendance schedule,” Mary Franklin, DHS Director of the Division of County Operations, explained.

These benefits will be issued in four payments to families of eligible students to make up for school closures and virtual learning days.

The benefits will start going out on July 31.