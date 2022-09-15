RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Tech has joined with other state universities in announcing a jump in freshman enrollment for the fall 2022 semester.

First-time freshman enrollment increased at the Russellville and Ozarks campuses, the university reported Thursday. The Russellville campus had 1,130 freshmen, and Ozark had 325 enrolled.

In both cases, the enrollment is an increase of 4.2% overall, marking a 1.9% jump at Russellville and a 13.2% increase for Ozark, the university stated.

ATU reports a preliminary fall 2022 enrollment of 9,431 students, broken down as 7,697 students at its Russellville campus and 1,734 students at the Ozark campus.

Overall enrollment at ATU for fall 2021 was 9,640 students.

Arkansas universities have been reporting increasing enrollment and especially freshman class numbers for the fall 2022 semester.

Sept. 5, UA Little Rock reported its freshman class was up 29% for the fall 2022 semester. Earlier, Harding University reports a 6.9% enrollment increase, while Henderson University saw a 5% increase for the semester.

Southern Arkansas University reported Sept 9 that it had 5,094 students enrolled for its fall 2022 semester, the school’s largest-ever enrollment.

Conway’s University of Central Arkansas stated on Sept. 12 that its freshman enrollment for fall 2022 was its second-largest ever.

UA Pine Bluff reported a 12% increase in student retention to 77% for fall 2022.