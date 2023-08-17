LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kids are heading back to school for a new semester, but not all of them will be spending all of their time in the classroom.

The learning experience is a bit different for students attending the Arkansas Virtual Academy. Tylisa Hampton joined KARK 4 Today live from the Little Rock Hub.

Amy Johnson, the head of school, said the education hub is a space for students who are learning virtually to collaborate on projects and for teachers to come together for training.

Johnson said the school has students in all 75 counties of the state. Teachers across the state use a platform similar to Zoom to teach and interact with students.

Classes began Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the academy.

For more information on the Arkansas Virtual Academy, visit ARVA.k12.com.