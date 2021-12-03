ASU receives $25M donation for new Hall of Art and Innovation

JONESBORO, Ark. – The largest financial contribution in the history of Arkansas State University was announced on Friday.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse announced that the Windgate Foundation has pledged a $25 million challenge gift that will go toward the construction and maintenance of a new building on campus.

The announcement followed the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees’ formal vote to accept the gift and to designate the facility as the Windgate Hall of Art and Innovation and the accompanying Art and Innovation District on the A-State campus.

The $25 million gift devotes $20 million of this amount for construction and $5 million for a building maintenance endowment.

”We are pleased to partner with A-State in this unique opportunity to advance visual art collaborations across academic fields,” Windgate Board Chair Robyn Horn said. “We are confident the new Hall of Art and Innovation will benefit both the students and community in many significant ways.”

With this recent gift to A-State, Windgate becomes the largest single benefactor in the 112-year history of the university with a total of just under $40 million over the past several years.