Bryant School District host vaccination clinic before school starts next week

BRYANT, Ark – Some of the youngest in the Bryant community rolled up their sleeves Wednesday to continue the fight against COVID-19.

A vaccination clinic was held at Bryant Junior High for the district, offering vaccinations for COVID-19 for people ages 12 and up.

Destinie Southerland got her second dose of the vaccine at the clinic Wednesday. She says it was a decision she made on her own.

“I’m going to be more relieved,” Southerland said, “So many people were getting sick at my job, and I was like, not happening. I’m not getting sick.”

The incoming sophomore was one of many who got their second dose of the vaccine at the clinic.

“We should have a little over 200 coming to get their second doses today,” Bryant Family Pharmacy owner John Martin said. “So far I think we’ve had about 50 coming to get their first doses.”

Martin said this was one of the largest turnouts he has seen. His staff had to return to the pharmacy to get more doses about halfway through.

Martin is said the surge in vaccinations is likely because of the fear parents and students are starting to have with the start of school.

Angela Staggs brought her 14-year-old son to get his first dose of the vaccine Wednesday after originally being on the fence about it.

“I’m afraid to send him to school without being vaccinated,” Staggs said. “It’s just too much.”

She said she eventually made the decision to get her son vaccinated because of the rising hospitalizations among children in the state.

“I’d just rather be safe than sorry,” Staggs said. “You know we’ve been vaccinated all his life so we’re not going to turn this one down just because of a lot of say-so.”

The school district says altogether, this was its sixth vaccination clinic for students.

School in Bryant begins Monday.