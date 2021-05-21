Caps & gowns back, masks are a maybe as Arkansas graduations tip off

CABOT, Ark. – Graduation season is in full swing, and Cabot seniors will be walking across the stage at War Memorial Friday night to receive their diploma.

After a year in the pandemic, no one knew if this graduation ceremony would even take place. However, teachers were determined to make it happen.

The Graduation Coordinators for Cabot said since a lot of restrictions are lifted, this year’s ceremony won’t look too different, which seniors are excited about.

“We have seen excitement that we have not seen with students in two years, and it has been wonderful,” Cabot assistant graduation coordinator Mike Calvert said.

“Especially seeing their classmates didn’t have that experience last year and being able to have that this year, they’re appreciative and they’re thankful and they are cherishing every minute,” graduation coordinator Angela Beason added.

Calvert says students and guests are not required to wear masks.

The Cabot High School Graduation starts at 7 p.m.