COVID SCHOOL TRACKER: Where does your school district rank amongst community transmission?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On the Friday before the first day of school, health officials classify the majority of Arkansas schools as a red or purple zone.

The map, published by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, indicates there is high community transmission of COVID-19 in many school districts.

*If you’re having technical issues accessing the map, or have trouble viewing it, please click here.

The color scale on the map references the rates of new known infections for a 14-day period per 10,000 people.

On Thursday, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Chancellor Doctor Cameron Patterson said school districts with high community transmission should consider delaying the start of in-person instruction.