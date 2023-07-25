LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Families at Easterseals Academy are now raising money for their kids with special needs so they can keep attending school. They say this stems from the teacher raises in the LEARNS Act, which is designated for public school teachers.

CEO of Easterseals Ron Ekstrand told FOX 16 News that while the academy is not required by the new law to increase the minimum teacher pay, they are choosing to anyway to stay competitive in hiring and retaining teachers.

To do this though, the school will have to raise tuition for students.

Ekstrand said scholarship options – through the state and through Easterseals – have always been crucial for many of their families. Scholarships through the state faced some changes due to the LEARNS Act, and while an amendment is in the works, parents are asking on others to chip in.

“We are looking at, ‘How do we make sure that our school is in the reach for anyone who needs to intend?” Ekstrand said.

Kenny Wasson said while his family can cover the difference for his daughter, Emma, they are looking to raise $25,000 for other students at the academy. To do this, they are sharing their story online about how the organization and academy have impacted their daughter’s life and are doing the same for many others.

“We have so much as special needs parents that we have to pay for additionally,” he said. “’Can we send our child to school?’ should not be one of those things we have to think about.”

Ekstrand said the school has secured tens of thousands of dollars already to meet their $160,000 goal, though they still have about $80,000 to go. The money specifically goes to the HOPE Scholarship, which was already in place before the LEARNS Act.

The fund, which has been available to students based on financial need, assists with a portion of the tuition cost to attend the school. If they exceed this $160,000 goal, the money will be used for kids in the future needing scholarships.

While it appears to be a steep climb to get this raised before the start of the new school year in August, Ekstrand said they have always been able to pull through for their kids.

“One way or another, we will make it,” he said.

Arkansas lawmakers behind the LEARNS Act did work specifically to get kids with special needs included in the eligibility of EFA (Education Freedom Account), which Ekstrand said they are grateful for.

Sponsor Breanne Davis (R-Russellville) said certain language of the bill did unintentionally leave schools like these out of PIAK (Philanthropic Investment in Arkansas Kids). She said they are working to fix this the next time they are in session, whether that be a special session or the fiscal session.

Fundraising for the Easterseals students has already begun, though the campaign officially kicks off Aug. 1.