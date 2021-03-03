eStem High School College & Career Readiness Class to present Walk “IN MY” Shoes All Stars Edition March 10

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A College & Career Readiness Class at eStem High School will present “Walk ‘IN MY’ Shoes All Star Edition on March 10.

The speaking series will feature FOX16 anchor Donna Terrell, ESPN SportsCenter anchor Jay Harris, NBA referee Karl Lane, former NBA player for the San Antonio Spurs David Robinson and Director of Programming at Cumulus Media Little Rock at Power 92.3 FM Joseph “Broadway Joe” Booker. The event starts at 8:15 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

People can attend the event via Zoom.

According to Nicole Griffin, creator of the event and an educator at eStem High School, the speaking series was created in 2017 for the students “to hear from adults who can relate to where they are currently in life.”

Griffin says many of the speakers grew up less fortunate, from living in impoverished neighborhoods to being financially challenged; however, they overcame their struggles.

Griffin says that’s the fight she wants to instill in her kids.

If you are interested in attending the event virtually, contact Griffin at Nicole.griffin@estemschools.org.