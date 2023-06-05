LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A teenager from Fairfield Bay recently won a contest that will lead to her producing a television public service announcement.

The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America said Layla Owens won first place in the Safe Rides – Save Lives PSA contest. Owens also won $3,500 as part of her prize package.

The contest was sponsored by the National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit promoting safe driving.

Owens is a member of the FCCLA Chapter at the Arkansas Virtual Academy High School in Little Rock. She will now work with other students at the school to produce a 30-second public service announcement for broadcast on more than 150 stations.

Filming for the project will be done on June 5 in Fairfield Bay. Owens and the students will be joined by an Emmy award-winning director and production crew in making the announcement.

The finished product will encourage young people to speak up when a car is being driven dangerously.

The FCCLA is a national student organization. Formerly the Future Homemakers of America, it has more than 180,000 members across 5,400 chapters from 48 state organizations.