Four teachers selected as finalists for national awards in math, science teaching

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Four Arkansas teachers were recently selected as 2020 state finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

On behalf of The White House, the National Science Foundation oversees the program that recognizes outstanding teachers who have demonstrated a commitment to professional development, innovative teaching techniques, and technology use in their classrooms.

Fifty-eight Arkansas teachers were nominated, and the following educators were selected as finalists in the math and science categories.

Math Finalists:

Lindsay Hall, Bernice Young Elementary School, Springdale School District

Tammy Toomey, Holt Middle School, Fayetteville School District

Science Finalists:

Stephanie Long, Walter Turnbow Elementary School, Springdale School District

Lisa Taylor, Willis Shaw Elementary School, Springdale School District

“Congratulations to these four educators who represent the best of the best in math and science teaching in Arkansas,” Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key said. “To be selected as finalists for this national honor truly reflects the hard work and dedication of these exceptional teachers. These four educators serve as role models within their respective subject area and also to all teachers around the state.”

The 2020 PAEMST cycle was delayed due to the effects of COVID-19 on teachers, schools, and student learning. In an effort to provide a fair opportunity for all math and science teachers, PAEMST extended the application deadline from May 1, 2020, to October 26, 2020.

A national committee of scientists, mathematicians, and educators will next review the applications and recommend up to 108 teachers to receive PAEMST awards in mathematics, science, and computer science. Winners are chosen from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. territories, and schools operated in the United States and overseas by the Department of Defense Education Activity. Teachers who are selected as national PAEMST awardees each receives a $10,000 award, a presidential citation, and a trip to Washington, DC, for a series of recognition events, professional development activities, and an awards ceremony.

The 2021 application cycle is now open. The deadline to apply is April 1, 2021. To learn more about the awards program, go to https://www.paemst.org.