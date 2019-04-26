GED recipients recognized at State Capitol Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The top scorers of adult education classes around the state took center stage today.

Twenty-five GED recipients were recognized at the state capitol rotunda. They scored the highest on their GED Exam.

Each honoree received a special plaque. One of the high scorers shared some words of wisdom.

"School may be tough but if you work hard enough you can succeed and you can do it. And even if you drop out for one reason or another it's not the end and you can pursue further education," says Samantha Pfeiffer.

Social security administration statistics show people without a high school diploma or GED will earn up to $350,000 less within their lifetime than people who graduate from high school.