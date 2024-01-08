TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Did you know you may qualify to earn a degree for free at a college in southwest Arkansas?
Through the Arkansas Future Grant (ArFuture), students can earn one of 25 degree and certification programs for free at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. A grant program covers tuition and fees for qualifying programs and students at UAHT.
Degree programs include:
- Coding
- Computer & Information Science
- Construction Technology
- Cybersecurity
- Diesel Technology
Electromechanical Technology
- EMT (basic)
- Industrial Electricity
- Maintenance
- Nursing (CNA, LPN, RN)
- Paramedic
- Power Technologies
- Solar Technology
- Teaching Assistant
- Welding
Do any of these degree or certificate plans interest you? If you’re ready to start, call UAHT at 870-722-8124 today.
The university also offers numerous scholarships.