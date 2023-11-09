LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The inaugural Gift From a Dove Blue Diamond event aims to help future educators while also recognizing the legacy of a longtime Little Rock educator.

The event was created in honor of the late Carol B. Green, who worked for the Little Rock School District for more than 40 years. Green’s children started the Carol B. Green Memorial Scholarship Fund to continue her legacy of working in education.

Green’s daughter, Ebonye Green, joined FOX 16 Good Day to talk more about the upcoming event and the scholarship fund.

The scholarship will help future educators and leaders who are graduates of the Little Rock School District. Green said that attendees must wear blue-shade shoes to the event.

The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 18 at Loft 1023 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com.