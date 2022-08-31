ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – After massive budget cuts and layoffs due to financial trouble, Henderson State University is seeing increased enrollment in first-time freshman and graduate students.

Henderson officials say first-time freshman numbers of 437 in Fall 2022 compared to 416 in Fall 2021. Graduate student enrollment increased to 708 in Fall 2022 compared to 689 in Fall 2021.

“We are encouraged by enrollment growth for first-time freshmen and graduate students,” Chancellor Dr. Chuck Ambrose said. “Our immediate priority is to align students with tools needed to persist to degree completion. We are committed to opening the door of access and opportunity for students, connecting them to high-demand careers, and preparing them to be Reddie for What’s Next.”

In the Spring of 2022, the university cut 37% of staff and 12 academic programs.

According to Henderson officials, a decline was seen in returning undergraduate students, but administrators remain optimistic.

“We offer some unique specializations at Henderson that differentiate our MBA from others,” Dr. Nathan Campbell, Director of Business, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, said. “Students have responded favorably to these options, the online format, and an affordable degree cost of $11,550.”