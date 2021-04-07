Jacksonville North Pulaski schools to keep face masks, ask for feedback on return plan

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District plans to continue the use of face coverings on its campuses through the end of the school year.

The school board decided on Monday to stick with the same learning plan and health protocols until the beginning of the next school year.

That plan includes having students, faculty, staff and visitors wearing face masks while on campus or at school functions, including during district summer programs.

District officials said their plan will follow recommendations from the state departments of health and education, adding that the plan will be re-evaluated this summer

In the meantime, the school district is asking for input from parents. District officials have added an online survey to get feedback, as well as more details on the plan, to the district website at JNPSD.org.