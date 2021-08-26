Judge takes up lawsuit over Cabot schools mask mandate

LONOKE, Ark. – The legal fight over mask mandates between parents and school officials in Cabot is heading to court Thursday.

The school district implemented a mask mandate earlier this month as students prepared to return to class.

District officials said surveys they sent out to parents showed 60 percent support for mandatory masking in all school locations and 75 percent support for mandates in certain times and situations.

Earlier this week, though, a group of parents filed suit against the district to remove the mandate, with one parent saying the questionnaire sent out was “last minute” did not reflect the true feelings of the community.

As of Wednesday, the district reported two COVID-19 cases in the school with no close contacts and another 17 with probable close contacts, adding that 235 people would not be required to quarantine because of the district’s mask mandate.