LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock organization Junior Achievement of Arkansas teamed up with U.S. Bank to host a financial literacy event at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

The purpose of the event, called JA in a Day, was to teach students about the importance of saving, buying a home and making smart life choices.

U.S. Bank Vice President Lenny McNeill explained that giving students this learning opportunity will benefit them as they grow older.

“If we can introduce this type of information with the help of the Junior Achievement, we have a way in which we can get to these young people very early,” he said. “So then they’re not new to this and as they begin to grow and mature it becomes normal.”

JA in a Day consisted of an entire JA program, comprised of five or more lessons, during one school day. The program also aligns with common core state standards.