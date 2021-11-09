Landers Classroom Hero for October 2021: Melissa Brown

A Little Rock teacher has been named the Landers Classroom Hero for the month of October.

The honor goes to Melissa Brown, who works as a guidance counselor for K through 5th grade at Jefferson Elementary in Little Rock.

She was nominated for being supportive of every child that crosses her path and being there to help families in the community.

Congratulations to Melissa Brown! Monthly heroes and their schools are each rewarded with a $250 gift card and a basket of school supplies.

November nominations are now open, head to ARclassroomheroes.com for more info.