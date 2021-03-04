Landers Classroom Heroes Award winner for February

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FOX16 and our sister station KARK have teamed up with Steve Landers Auto Group for the Landers Classroom Heroes Award underway through April.

This week we announce the winner for the month of February.

It’s Chris McCoy, who teaches math, history and American Sign Language to 7th through 12th graders at Compass Academy in Conway. The academy is a small nonprofit school for children with special needs.

McCoy is described as “goofy and silly but the kids learn so much from him.”

He and his school both win a $250 Visa gift card and a basket of school supplies.

There will be other monthly winners leading up to the final selection of a Grand Prize Winner who will receive $1,250 and $1,250 for their school.

To nominate a teacher, visit ARClassroomHeroes.com.