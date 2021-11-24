List: Top 10 community colleges in Arkansas

Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges.

When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced.

Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Arkansas using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

#10. Black River Technical College (Pocahontas)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $7,902

#9. National Park College (Hot Springs)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $9,596

#8. Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas (De Queen)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $5,256

#7. Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas (Helena)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $4,791

#6. NorthWest Arkansas Community College (Bentonville)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $6,578

#5. Arkansas State University – Newport (Newport)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $8,373

#4. Arkansas State University – Mountain Home (Mountain Home)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $11,428

#3. University of Arkansas Community College – Hope (Hope)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $7,539

#2. Southern Arkansas University Tech (Camden)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $10,375

#1. University of Arkansas Community College – Morrilton (Morrilton)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $5,443