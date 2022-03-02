LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Southwest High School in Little Rock is hosting the state high school basketball tournament, but they have bragging rights for another reason.

The school’s band has 11 seniors, and all together they have garnered more than $2 million in college scholarship money.

Band Director Jose Holloway reached out to universities around the country to get mostly full-ride band scholarships.

“This is a huge deal,” Holloway said. “That they’ve been able to accomplish this, but more importantly, they’re gonna be able to go on in life and do something with that degree.”

More than $2 million in scholarships are divided between five universities: Tennessee State, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley, Kentucky State and UAPB in Pine Bluff.