LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The small business Suga Snap Jewel hosted a fundraiser for AR Kids Read at 2nd Baptist Church on John Barrow Saturday.

AR Kids Read is a non-profit that works to help kids read on their grade level. Saturday afternoon’s event included a fashion show and several speakers.

Lashundra Larkin from Suga Snap Jewel said that the event helps students which is their main goal.

“By this just being our first one, I’m hoping for a success because the money is going to a great cause. It’s helping the students, it’s helping the students, it’s helping the students and that’s all we want.”

AR Kids Read estimates around 65 percent of Arkansas students are falling behind in their reading skills.

For more information about the non-profit tutoring organization, visit them online at arkidsread.org.