LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock School District officials announced that a recent tutoring program has seen more than some success.

District officials said since launching the program with Ignite Reading in January, it has helped students clock in more than two weeks of reading per week.

“In just a matter of months, we’ve seen remarkable reading progress,” LRSD officials said. “Through this collaboration, we will continue to provide tailored, one-to-one tutoring in foundational reading skills, ensuring that every Little Rock student establishes a solid literacy base – the cornerstone for future success in life.”

The program pairs students with tutors, one-on-one for 15 minutes a day to bridge reading gaps.

Ignite Reading CEO Jessica Sliwerski said the pandemic has stunted reading progress for some students, a gap her organization is hoping to close.

“Recognizing that one classroom teacher cannot do it all on their own, we’re coming in as a critical scaffold so that together we are all urgently working to make sure every child has the right to learn to read,” she said.

Officials said the program is successful enough that more than 2,000 students will take part in the fall.