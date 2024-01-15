LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two of the biggest school districts in central Arkansas will be closed Tuesday as temperatures in the area remain far below freezing.

Officials with the Little Rock School District and the North Little Rock School District both announced Monday morning that the inclement weather would keep students at home and district facilities closed.

Both districts also noted that all afterschool activities and athletic events were also canceled.

NLRSD officials noted that the district would not use an AMI day.

The districts added that officials will continue to monitor conditions to determine if any further cancellations will occur.

To see the latest school and organization cancellations, head to our Closings page.