LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Who says learning can’t be fun?

A robotics competition hosted by the Little Rock School District Friday had elementary students trying their hand at building robots, all while learning what goes into the process.

“It lets them see what a real tournament feels like because it’s really fast and furious,” VEX Robotics Competition coordinator Susan Jackson said. “I tell my kids the first time, it’s like organized chaos.”

School leaders said it’s a great learning tool for budding young coders and scientists.