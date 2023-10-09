LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District is inviting high school students to its 49th annual college night at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

School district leaders are inviting 9-12th graders out Tuesday to meet with representatives from colleges, universities, technical schools and the military to help prepare for post-graduation plans.

The event will be held in the Jack Stephens Event Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Financial workshops will be held for 9-11th graders from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The 11-12th grade workshop will be held from 7:10 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. in the media room.

The event is open to LRSD students and students attending a different district.

For more information on the event, parents or students can head to LRSD.org.