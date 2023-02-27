LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock’s Philander Smith College has received a grant from a federal program to improve its high-speed internet access.

A spokesperson for the historically Black college announced Monday that it had received a $2,999,903 grant from the United States Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program. The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration runs the pilot program as part of the federal Internet for All initiative.

Philander Smith is one of the 61 minority-serving colleges and universities that received $175 million in grants on Monday, the Department of Commerce announced.

A Philander Smith spokesperson said the grant would improve, upgrade and expand the school’s technology for students, faculty and staff. This includes upgrading broadband facilities and wireless access, including wi-fi hotspots.

Officials said that as part of the wi-fi upgrade, community residents would be able to check out equipment and devices for their personal education.