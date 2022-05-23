LONOKE, Ark. – Toilet paper in the trees, chalk on the windows and glitter and balloons in the hallways are all part of a senior prank at Lonoke High School.

“After graduation, I thought we were clear,” said Lonoke Public School Superintendent Jeff Senn. “Normally they do it before graduation.”

All fun and games, until safety became a concern.

“The issue for us was that they used baby oil and it created a safety hazard,” explained Senn.

Senn said the baby oil was used on the inside floors and stairs of the campus.

A cleanup process started at 6 a.m. the following morning, a job that would take all day.

Clean-up will cost between $3,000 to 4,000.

This is Senn’s first year as the superintendent for Lonoke public schools, however, he has been in education a long time and has never had a senior prank cancel school.

The number of students involved is still unknown, but the punishment is not.

“We’re going to hope that the parents will pay the restitution on what it costs to clean it up,” Senn said. “That’s what we’re going to ask for.”

Seniors may have walked at graduation last Friday, however, those involved are not off the hook just yet.

“We haven’t given out diplomas yet, so I’ll be waiting on that,” explained Senn.

He says Lonoke High School will do everything it can to prevent a similar incident from happening in the future.

But even with the mess, there’s still no bad blood from Senn.

“You know our kids our great, it was just a prank gone bad,” Senn said.