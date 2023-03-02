LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District announced a new partnership that will provide one-on-one, virtual-powered literacy tutoring for 1,000 students.

“Ignite Reading” officials demonstrated the program Thursday at Western Hills Elementary.

The goal is to better help students master key foundational skills that equip them in becoming independent readers.

The program is designed to be high-impact and seamlessly integrate into the school day.

“It’s designed to be 15 minutes, 5 days a week and one-on-one,” Chief Academic Officer Melissa Gude said. “So, kiddos actually sit across the computer screen from their tutor for that time frame each day.”

Gude said they started piloting the program in January but hope to have it fully integrated within the next year.