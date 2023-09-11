LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District is working to make sure learning is accessible to every student, regardless of language.

On Monday the district announced enhanced support for Hispanic families and students, including the launch of a new Facebook page, LRSD en Español, and the introduction of a new Hispanic liaison.

LRSD Superintendent Dr. Jermall Wright said the goal is to boost Hispanic recruitment and retention by providing direct access to resources, all in an effort to help kids succeed.

“We know that education is a cornerstone for every child’s future, and it’s essential that every child regardless of their background receive the support they need to thrive,” Wright told those gathered at a kickoff event.

Besides LRSD leaders, representatives from the Mexican Consulate, Arkansas United, the City of Little Rock and CALS were also in attendance for the launch, which was presented in both English and Spanish.