LRSD Looking for Community Input on 5 Year Plan Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Little Rock School District may be thinking of closing and consolidating two elementary schools.

The schools being considered include Wakefield, Watson, Meadow Cliff and Baseline. All surround McClellen High.

The district will ask for community input on which school should close and which should be consolidated into a K-8th system.

This is all part of LRSD's 5 year plan laid out by Superintendent Mike Poore.

The project has 3 goals: to improve facilities, enhance choices for parents, and to improve teacher salaries.

"We have an obligation to provide a report to our state department and those things have to submitted in Feb and we have to outline how were going to use our facilities and what were planning to do," says LRSD Superintendent Michael Poore.

Public input meetings will be held at five schools throughout the district.

They start next week.

For times and locations click here.