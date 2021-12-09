LRSD Superintendent Michael Poore announces retirement during agenda meeting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock School District Superintendent Michael Poore announced Thursday night that he will be retiring at the end of the school year.

The announcement was made during the LRSD school board agenda meeting.

He said that he’s looking forward to retirement in spending time with his family and becoming a greater presence in their lives.

Poore said that he would work toward an easy transition with the board and with his replacement.

Poore was appointed by Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key in 2016 under a $225,000-a-year contract as he took the reins of the LRSD.