BATESVILLE, Ark. – Lyon College has announced the approval of a proposed RN to BSN nursing program as part of a partnership with White River Medical Center (WRMC) and the White River Health System (WRHS).

The program is still pending approval from the college’s Board of Trustees and regional accreditor the Higher Learning Commission, however, if approved, it could begin in 2023 and would utilize both Lyon’s campus, as well as the WRHS’s resources.

“Through the past two years, we have all been reminded just how critically important skilled nurses are to our community,” Melissa Taverner, president of Lyon College admitted. “We are proud to partner with our neighbors at White River Medical Center on this wonderful opportunity to serve the Batesville community.”

Gary Paxson, President and CEO of WRHS also added, “We are thrilled to partner with Lyon College to create a new opportunity to help nurses further their education and training locally. This exciting partnership is a win for Lyon College, WRHS, and the future of healthcare in our community. We are very grateful for the opportunity to partner with Dr. Taverner and Lyon College in this important work.”