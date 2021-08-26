Lyon College president resigns after outrage over comments

BATESVILLE, Ark. — The Lyon College Board of Trustees announced Thursday evening that they have accepted President W. Joseph King’s resignation.

Dr. King’s resignation comes days after many community members aired their frustration with him after Dr. King was quoted in an article in The Chronicle of Higher Education titled, “Could Political Rhetoric Turn to Campus Violence.”

FOX16’s Susan El Khoury did a FOX 16 Investigates into the situation after many community members complained about the remarks.

She reached out to King and the Lyon College Board of Trustees. A spokeswoman for the college responded for all and declined comment.

Perry L. Wilson a Lyon College Chairman announced that Provost Melissa Taverner will serve as interim president.