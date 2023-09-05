BATESVILLE, Ark. – Veterinary students at Lyon College will soon have access to new learning opportunities outside the classroom.

Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine announced a partnership with Conway Animal Support Services to offer hands-on learning experiences for vet students.

Officials said the opportunities will offer students the chance to learn hands-on animal care, health management and community engagement, all benefiting the people and animals of Cabot.

Lyon College President Dr. Melissa Taverner said the goal is to keep students invested in their communities, so they stay after graduation.

“Lyon College vet students will have the opportunity to gain real-world experience in the clinic under the guidance of faculty and clinic staff who will help them grow to be practice-ready professionals upon graduation,” Taverner said.

College officials said they hope to seat the first classes in the late summer or early fall of 2025.