Minority Health Workforce Diversity Scholarship offered by Arkansas Minority Health Commission

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Minority Health Commission (AMHC) is offering its Minority Health Workforce Diversity Scholarship during the Spring 2020 semester to minority race students who plan to pursue a career in the field of health.

The goal of the scholarship offering is to help increase diversity in the state’s healthcare workforce, which in turn could have positive effects on both the health of minority populations and the quality of care in Arkansas.

According to the AMHC’s 2019 Arkansas Health Workforce Report:

“Racial disparities are a reality in Arkansas’ workforce. The racial and ethnic diversity found in the state’s population is not necessarily reflected in the healthcare system.”

Full-time scholarship recipients will be awarded $1,000 per academic year and part-time recipients $500 per academic year.

Students who wish to apply for the scholarship may download the application at https://www.arminorityhealth.com/initiatives/workforce-diversity-scholarship. The completed application form must be emailed to AMHC director ShaRhonda Love at sharhonda.love@arkansas.gov or mailed to:

Arkansas Minority Health Commission

1501 S. Main Street Suite A.

Little Rock, AR 72202

Please review the application criteria and guidelines before submitting the application. The application deadline is Saturday, Feb. 1.

The Arkansas Minority Health Commission works to assure that all minority Arkansans have equitable access to preventive health care and seeks ways to promote health and prevent diseases and conditions that are prevalent among minority populations.