Multiple students arrested after fights break out at Pine Bluff High School

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Class was cancelled at Pine Bluff High School Friday, after several students were arrested following a big fight on campus.

Staff said that things were so bad that the school had to go into a lockdown scenario.

Some parents said they are concerned and one says shes pulling her kids out of school until she knows its safe.

“I had him to contact me and say mom, you need to come up here,” Teresa Rivera said.

Teresa Riveria still in shock about what happened at Pine Bluff High School Thursday

“There was one right near the library, a fight near the lunchroom and there was one near the office too,” Marco Martinez said.

Her grandson, a student at the school explains what he’s seen since the beginning of the school year.

“When school started there have been almost twenty fights at the school.” Marco Martinez said.

Police say 11 students were arrested for disorderly conduct— all under the age of 18.

The district superintendent Barbara Warren released this statement saying what happened is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Friday staff tells me they had a meeting to “enhance” their safety and security plan, that new plan will be used started Monday.

“My ninth grader comes home laughing about it, saying ‘oh there’s been a fight today, oh, well there was three fights today,” Teresa Rivera said.

she believes the fights might be gang-related, and sometimes the fights have gone from the school to the street she lives on.

Rivera says she is scared for her three grandkids’ safety… and they won’t be going back to school unless something changes …