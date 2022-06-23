NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock School District board has given final approval to increase armed security and reorganize the school safety department.

Last week the district board approved the proposal, which then went to the personnel committee for discussion and approval before being given final approval by the board Thursday evening.

The planning will place 11-armed and commissioned school security officers from the North Little Rock Police Department through the district, along with 27 unarmed security officers through the district.

The plan also includes one security captain and two security sergeants.

There will also be upgraded security protocols that align with national safety recommendations along with threat assessment teams at each campus and the central office.

Three technology positions are also planned to oversee digital safety using cameras, alarms, and new innovative automation, along with district and campus-based crisis intervention planning.

There will also be enhanced security measures at all sporting and special events sponsored by the school district, along with new security uniforms for Safety Services Department personnel.

This security planning comes in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting that left 21 dead and 17 injured.