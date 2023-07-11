NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Schools in central Arkansas are desperately searching far and wide for dedicated educators for this upcoming school year and with less than a month to go until North Little Rock School District’s first day of school, officials said they’re trying to overcome a teacher shortage.

The district’s Superintendent Dr. Gregory Pliewski says this year there have been 132 teachers that have resigned including those who retired since the start of this year.

Pilewski said that compared to the past two years having around 100 teachers that resign or retire is in their usual area since last year 156 teachers left.

He said he believes what makes this year different compared with teachers leaving to the previous is the after-effects of COVID, changes made to the school district and the discipline issues with students.

“The first is the 7th and 8th grade campus. We recognize that was a very challenging year last year and we had some discipline issues. We had some fights there and at the high school,” Pilewski said. “There was an increase in fighting then it kind of subsided a little bit and we saw a pick back up in January and that’s why our school board we’ve adopted a different policy as it relates to fighting that went into place in May.”

He also said there was an upward trend of staff leaving the Seventh Street Elementary School as it went under reconfiguration.

Pilewsk added that nine staff members out of the number of staff members who reapplied for their job 9 staff members were rehired and some were resigned and others left.

He said one of the ways they’re trying to attract and retain teachers is by offering stipends.

Pilewski added he plans to have a teacher advisory panel whom he will meet with once a month to discuss any problems.

He said if they continue to have a teacher shortage come the first day of school on August 14, they do have options like having substitute teachers long-term or using some of their licensed support staff to fill in.