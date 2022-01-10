North Little Rock schools to continue transition to 100% virtual instruction on Jan. 11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – School leaders in North Little Rock said Monday that all students will continue virtual instruction on Tuesday.

North Little Rock School District Superintendent Greg Pilewski said as a direct result of the growing number of active cases of COVID-19, all campuses will transition to 100% virtual instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Students are being asked to log in to their Google Classroom systems for attendance and to complete their assignments.

There will be no on-site instruction, after-school activities or athletic events, school leaders said. There will also be no transportation, but food services will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each campus.

The school district shared its guidelines for COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines. The biggest change is the number of days required for isolation, regardless of vaccination status.

If a student or employee has been fever free for 24 hours without the aid of medication and has no symptoms or their symptoms are improving after five days, they can return to work or school on day 6, school leaders reported.

The school district is urging employees and students to read the guidelines in its entirety and get tested immediately after noticing a symptom, even if it feels like allergies or the common cold.

School leaders said to contact the district’s point of contact with information on a pending test as well as the results. The number is 510-240-1753.