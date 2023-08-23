LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock School District officials said classes will resume Wednesday morning at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School after an air condition problem was fixed.

Officials with the school district officials announced that the classes were canceled Tuesday morning after officials realized the air wasn’t working in the building.

Officials said they noticed the air wasn’t working shortly before school began due to the chiller going out. Students who were already on campus were sent home, officials said.

LRSD officials said the district will determine and notify parents and students how the day will be made up.

Students began classes for the 2023-2024 school year Monday, Aug. 14.