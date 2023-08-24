LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Schools in the Pulaski County Special School District will have an early dismissal Friday due to expected extreme heat.

Officials with PCSSD said elementary schools will dismiss at 11:15 a.m. and secondary schools will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

District officials said that students will receive lunch at school prior to dismissal.

PCSSD officials said that schools will be dismissed early Friday to ensure that bus drivers and student riders remain safe and out of the high temperatures at dismissal.

Temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits Friday, and the Arkansas Storm Team predicts that temperatures could come close to or tie some record-high temperatures.