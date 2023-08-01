LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The historic Philander Smith College can’t technically be called that anymore after the school officially upgraded to a university.

The announcement and transition came Tuesday morning on the school’s campus.

University leaders say the move will allow the school to expand its academic and research offerings and continue to serve the central Arkansas region as a pillar of higher education.

Interim President Dr. Cynthia Bond Hopson said this is much more than just a name change.

“Philander Smith University. That one word. That one word means that we’re moving forward. It means that we’re offering a different level of excellence,” Hopson said. “Whether it’s a master’s degree, a bachelor’s degree, an associate degree. A certificate. We’re going to make the world a degree better.”

Philander Smith University has been in operation for 146 years and was initially founded as a seminary to train preachers.