PSCCD teacher surprised with inspiration & education award Video

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - It started out as a typical day in a 5th-grade class at Crystal Hill Elementary School but it turned into so much more.

Teacher Latonya Gilmore was chosen for the inspiration and education award.

It was a total surprise to a teacher that has spent the last 14 years in the classroom trying to make a positive difference in the lives of her students.

"My goal is to be the best teacher I can possibly be and just inspire kids to learn and want to do more. So to get this award, even when I feel like what I'm doing is not working or it's going unnoticed, it's actually working," says Latonia Gilmore.

Seventeen teachers in the Pulaski County Special School District were nominated for this recognition.

Mrs. Gilmore, just as herself, encourages her students to always give 110 percent.