Pulaski Co., Innovation Hub announce STEAM Award

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Students in Pulaski County will now be able to learn first-hand technology and skills from the Innovation Hub in North Little Rock.

The opportunity comes thanks to a Steam Award from Pulaski County.

On Thursday, it was announced that the county will be donating almost $300,000.

That donation will allow the Innovation Hub the opportunity to bring tools like their screen printer, pottery tools and laser cutter into the classroom.

“This enables us to travel around Pulaski County to offer our services for free to us and our community.” Innovation Hub at Winrock International Director Errin Stanger.

The Innovation Hub’s hands-on field trips give students the opportunities to experiment and learn about everything from technology – to the arts – to being an entrepreneur.