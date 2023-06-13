LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Pulaski County Special School District meeting heated up Tuesday night over a Pride Month post made by the district.

People against the post, like Moms For Liberty of Pulaski County chair Karyn Maynard, said the district should be focused on education, not social or political beliefs.

“Those posts that are run on their page need to be educational things, wins for our students and how they’re succeeding instead of talking about identities and sexual relationships,” Maynard said.

Some even said they reached out to the district asking it to be taken down but were told no.

Meanwhile, other parents thanked the board for the post and including their kids and teaching them how to treat other kids.

“Above all else, I expect them to be kind to everybody, to welcome everybody to the table that is in the building, and I think our school district role models that beautifully, and I’m proud,” parent Amber Henson said.

A teacher also spoke during public comment and noted that he is gay. He said he chooses to stay in the district because of the support he receives from staff, as well as his students.

The superintendent spoke at the end of the meeting on the constitutionality of the post. He referenced both the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment and the Equal Access Act as to why they are standing behind the post and not taking it down.